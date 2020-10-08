Joyce K. Dalton, 88

Oct 8, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 9, 2020

MELROSE — Joyce K. Dalton, 88, of Melrose, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Sept. 27, 2020 at Wingate of Haverhill after a long period of declining health, just two weeks shy of her 89th birthday.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Port of Spain, Trinidad, the daughter of Clarence and Muriel (Steele) Warner. While working at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Port of Spain, she met an American sailor, Leonard (Brownie) Dalton, with whom she would share nearly 67 years of marriage. Joyce and Brownie settled in Melrose and Joyce went to work at the Melrose Savings Bank, later known as MassBank, for over 30 years.

After her retirement, she spent much of her time doting on her grandchildren and nieces and nephews, whom she adored. She also enjoyed various crafts, always going into great detail to decorate her home for the holidays. She would often be found tending her garden and was very fond of her many rose bushes. Although she was seen as somewhat conservative, she enjoyed a good party. Her family still talks of how she danced on the table at her nephew’s wedding. Most of all, she will be remembered as someone who loved and cared deeply for her family. That included the extended family and friends who would happen by and who called her Mom.

Joyce was the beloved wife of Leonard Bruce Dalton. Loving mother of William W. S. Dalton Sr. and his wife, Linda, of Wakefield, Glen L. Dalton and his wife, Linda, of Stoneham; and Kathie J. Dalton of Lowell. Cherished grandmother of William W.S. Dalton Jr. and Megan of Wakefield, Casey B. Hausmann and Brian of Saugus, Holly J. Dalton and Brenton Spencer of Denver, and Rebecca E. Dalton of Stoneham. Proud great-grandmother of Jackson and Thomas Hausmann and William W. S. Dalton III. Caring sister of Alicia Downie, Carol Mouttet and Gervain, all of Trinidad; Margaret Marnon and Gregory of Haverhill; Audrey MacNeil of Canada; Dennis Warner and the late Lennard; and Deverard and Gordon Warner. Special aunt of Suzette DiTonno & Jack of Haverhill and Michael Marnon and Julia of Washington, D.C.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham St., Melrose, on Monday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com