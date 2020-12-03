Judith S. Pashoian

Dec 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published December 4, 2020

MELROSE — Judith S. (Gascoigne) Pashoian died suddenly at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital from a cardiac event on Nov. 23, 2020.

Judy was the beloved wife of 26 years of Mark G. Pashoian. Devoted mother of Samantha S. Pashoian, Lily A. Pashoian and Luke G. Pashoian and William Vessels. Cherished daughter of Alice (Southwood) Gascoigne and the late Ransom M. Gascoigne II. Loving sister of Carol-Jane Albertelli and her husband Michael of Vermont and Deborah W. Gascoigne of North Oxford. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandson William Vessels and friends.

Services were handled by the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Judith’s name to the Melrose Relief Fund to help out Melrose residents in need. Make check out to City of Melrose, in memo Melrose Emergency Fund re: Judith Pashoian, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com