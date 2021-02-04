Jue Y. Chin, 82

Feb 4, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 5, 2021

SAUGUS — Jue Y. Chin, a longtime resident of Saugus, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 202, at age 82.

Jue was born in Toy Sun, China on January 16, 1939, one of four children of the late Eng Gwong Chin and Sui King Wong. He was raised in Toy Sun before immigrating to America at age 19. He graduated from Melrose High School and Northeastern University. He was an electrical engineer and worked for Honeywell Facilities Management for many years. After he retired, he helped his wife, Joanna, at Main Street Laundry in Melrose.

Jue was a hard-working, loyal and dedicated husband and father. He committed himself to providing for his family while quietly showing his love without asking for anything in return. He was humble by nature, but freely shared his knowledge when needed. He could fix anything around the house, and read the Wall Street Journal and Chinese newspapers daily.

In his free time, Jue was a passionate fisherman and gardener. He and his wife greatly enjoyed freshwater fishing together for many years with his young children by his side. At home, Jue was known for his well-earned green thumb with prized orchids, roses and Asian pear trees. With great talent, Jue was able to grow just about anything successfully, often to the amazement of his family.

An honest, and genuine family man, Jue will be greatly missed, but always lovingly remembered. His generosity, selfless nature and strong family values will carry on as his lasting legacy through the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Jue was the beloved husband of Joanna with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage. Devoted father of Sylvia, Alexander, and Alcina and her husband Hai, and their sons, Lucas and Tristan. Loving brother of Jahm Chin, sister Yu Hsia Ma, and the late Dick Chan. Also survived by his longtime friend, Frederick Y. Cefalo.

Out of respect and concern for public health, services to honor Jue’s life will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. If you wish, donations in Jue’s honor can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, michaeljfox.org, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To offer your words of love and support, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com