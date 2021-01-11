Katherine M. McCarte, 91

Active in community service

Published January 8, 2021

MELROSE — Katherine M. “Kay” McCarte, 91, died at MelroseWakefield Hospital in Melrose on Dec. 29, 2020.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Katherine (Morrissey) McCarte. Loving sister of the late Sr. Evelyn Frances McCarte D.C., Elizabeth A. “Betty” McCarte and Margaret E. “Margie” McCarte. Also survived by many cousins and friends.

Kay was a lifelong resident of Melrose and graduated from St. Mary’s grammar school, then St Mary’s High School in 1947. After graduation, she began a career as a secretary at the B&M Railroad where she worked for over 25 years, before finishing her career at a law firm in Melrose.

She was very active in Melrose community service throughout her life. She was a founding editor of the Melrose Mirror and a member of the Silver Stringers. She was a lifelong member of the St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality, where she served as Prefect for 17 years and had a bench dedicated to her across the street from the church upon her retirement from that post. She was a longtime Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s, delivering Holy Communion to the homebound in the parish until 2018, when she stopped driving. She also served as a Girl Scout leader for many years.

Kay had many other passions, including travel; she was most proud of visiting locations above the Arctic Circle and below the Antarctic Circle, as well as all seven continents. She loved the Bruins and had season tickets for over 25 years. She loved knitting, crossword puzzles and watching “Jeopardy!”

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose, on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The Mass was live-streamed on the Gately Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend. The burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kay’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 46 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com.