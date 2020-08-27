Katherine T. McCarthy, 94

Aug 27, 2020 by jkeating624

Published August 28, 2020

MELROSE — Katherine T. McCarthy, 94, resident of Melrose, and formerly of Bow, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Born in Cambridge on April 5, 1926, she is one of two children of the late Paul and Rose (née Hood) Tillson. She grew up in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge Ridge and Latin. After school, she went to work for John Hancock Insurance.

While spending a weekend on the Cape, Katherine met Vincent McCarthy. They were eventually married and enjoyed 50 wonderful years together.

Shortly after getting married, Katherine quit working to take on the full time job of mother and homemaker. Due to Vincent’s job, the family moved around often. Living in Washington, D.C., Texas, and then Montana. After his retirement, the family settled in Bow, New Hampshire to be closer to family.

The rock of the family, Katherine was exceptionally active in her children and grandchildren’s lives. She was always attending a school function or sporting event. She loved to cook and bake, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed gardening and was a phenomenal quilter. Katherine was also a long-time member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

She loved to travel, and summers were spent on the road with the family travel trailer in tow. Locally, her two favorite places were Boothbay, Maine and anywhere in New Hampshire.

Katherine’s strength, love, devotion, and generosity will be missed, but will live on in her loving family.

Katherine was the beloved wife of the late Vincent G. McCarthy with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Devoted mother of James V. McCarthy and his wife Paula Schliekelman of Elk Grove, Calif., Kevin J. McCarthy and his wife Lisa of Lynn, Dennis T. McCarthy and his wife Beth of Melrose, and the late Daniel McCarthy. Loving sister of the late Jeanne O’Connell. Proud grandmother of Meghan, Emily, Danielle, and William McCarthy, Noelle and Samantha Schliekelman, Bryan Morgan and Amanda Stricos.

Due to public health concerns, services for Katherine will be private at this time. She will be interred with her beloved Vincent at Evans Cemetery in Bow, New Hampshire.

Contributions in Katherine’s memory may be made to the P.E.O. Foundation, P.E.O. Exuctive Office, Treasurer’s Department, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA. 50312.

To leave a message of love and support, or a memory for the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com