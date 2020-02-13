Kevin F. Brizee, 42

Published February 14, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Kevin F. Brizee, 42, a lifelong resident of Wakefield died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.

Kevin was born in Melrose on August 14, 1977 and was the son of Dagmar (Fogal) Brizee and the late Alfred A. Brizee.

Kevin was a lifelong resident of Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, Class of 1995. He was a part owner of Designer Lawn Sprinkler Inc. of Wakefield. He was a lover of Boston sports, music, and reading. He was a member of the Crystal Community Club of Wakefield and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Missett of Wakefield. He was the brother of Fred Brizee and his wife Dawn of Saugus, Janelle Blais and her late husband Michael of Wakefield. He was the uncle of Samuel Schifano, Noah Schifano, Cassandria Ricker, and Zachary Diaz. He was the uncle and godfather of Cashen Blais.

His funeral was held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, Feb. 10, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the funeral home on Sunday. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kevin’s name to Honeybee Conservancy Attn: Finance team, 23532 Calabasas Road, Suite A Calabasas, CA 91302 or donate online to thehoneybeeconservancy.org.