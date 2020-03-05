Kevin P. Corrigan, 71

Mar 5, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 6, 2020

MELROSE — Kevin P. Corrigan, 71, of Melrose passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He is survived by his husband, Jonathan M. Place; his brothers, James Corrigan of Gilbert, Ariz., and John T. Corrigan of New Hartford, N.Y.; his sister, Susan Corrigan of New Hartford, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Kevin’s memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield. Visitation will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. immediately prior to the funeral service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY, 10573. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.