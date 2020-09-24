Lauria B. Currier

Sep 24, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 25, 2020

MELROSE — Lauria Beth Currier (Pickens), also known as Mrs. C., Mom, Maaaa, Nana, and Yaya, died on September 6, 2020 after deciding she couldn’t watch Tom Brady play for the Bucs.

Lauria was happily married to Herbert W. Currier Jr. for more than 50 years (although she secretly wished she was married to Jim Rice). She is survived by her four children (some of whom she liked): Scott Currier, Eric Currier, Janet Peterson, and Susan Currier; nine grandchildren (all of whom she considered to be perfect angels): Jake and Lyndsay Currier, Janet, Jenny, Hope, Hayley, and Andreas Currier, Hannah and Adam Peterson, and step-grandchildren Bobby and Cody Nolan and foster granddaughter Kaylee Wasilauskis; son-in-law Jason Peterson and honorary daughter-in-law Aggeliki Barberopoulou (both of whom she loved more than her actual children); Dale MacDonald Lydiard and Cheryl O’Brien and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

There must be a great party going on wherever she ended up, now that she is reunited with her parents Luman and Dorothea Pickens, her brother Luman, and her sister Cathy.

All joking aside, Lauria lived life her way. Our home was full of family, friends, and fun. There was always music playing, food fights, water fights (in the house), football, street hockey, Wiffle ball, dancing, singing, and of course, Christmas Eve.

Lauria was the most unselfish, generous person who loved everyone unconditionally. If you needed something, she would find a way to give it to you—a place to live, lawyer fees, money for bail or to open a dance studio, fix your car, buy a house, or even get a boob job, babysitting, dog sitting, house sitting, or advice on how to cook or life in general, whether you wanted it or not.

We will be holding a celebration of Lauria’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers: Live life like Lauria.