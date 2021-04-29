Lawrence J. Cannon, 82

Apr 29, 2021 by jkeating624

Published April 30, 2021

MELROSE — Lawrence J. Cannon, 82, born in Malden, late of Melrose, died on the 25 of April 2021. Larry is survived by Eileen Hamblin, his wife of 43 years; by his children, Chris Cannon and wife Kristen of Norwood; Nicole Cannon Doucette and husband Rob of Wakefield; and Kate Cannon Cote and husband Brian of Melrose; and by his brother Paul Cannon of Guam, as well as by five amazing grandchildren, Ryan, Jack, Meredith, Jake and Georgia. Larry is also survived by his wonderful extended family.

Larry’s 45 year career as a Boston Harbor Pilot, guiding ships from all over the world into and out of Boston Harbor, was “the best job in the world.” Larry also founded a popular marina in the 1970’s, which he named Boston Waterboat Marina as a tribute to the six generations of Cannons who supplied drinking water to ships at anchor in Boston Harbor. You could find Larry on Long Wharf with his signature wry smile, friendly joke, or quip for old friends and newcomers alike. Larry opened his hand to everyone, so his marina was like a second home to many and a first home to some.

Friends, family and service people everywhere will miss Larry’s extraordinary generosity, his quick wit, his kindness and his corny jokes. Well, most of the jokes.

Larry’s family is grateful to all his friends and neighbors for their support, and especially to the staff at Artis Senior Living of Reading for the compassionate care he received for the past two years. People who care for the sick are our heroes.

Out of concern for the health and safety of family and friends, there will be no public service. Instead, we ask that you do what Larry would do: buy a Dunkin’ coffee, a meal for a stranger, and be kind to someone when you don’t have to be. If you prefer, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts: http://act.alz.org/goto/larrycannon. For online tribute or to express your condolences, please visit: RobinsonFuneralHome.com.