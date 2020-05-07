Lawrence J. Higgins, 91

MELROSE — Lawrence J. “Mickey” Higgins, 91, originally from the Bronx, N.Y., and formerly of Arlington and South Yarmouth, died peacefully Saturday morning, April 25, 2020 at Wingate Nursing Home in Reading. Although a final physical embrace was not possible, Mickey passed knowing how loved he was and how much love he had given throughout his life.

Mickey blessed his wife Elizabeth “Lillian” Higgins with unconditional love throughout their 53 year marriage and until her passing in 2015. Mickey is survived by four loving children (Tim, Larry, Liz and Kathleen), Tim’s wife Carol (Nagle) Higgins and Kathleen’s husband James McTeague who were special people in his life, and nine grandchildren (Hannah, Connor, Michael, Lauren, Emily, Ella, Elise, Lily and Grace).

Nothing gave papa more pleasure than hosting his extended family and friends at his home in South Yarmouth where he and mom spent their retirement years. He cherished the simple pleasures and enjoyed nothing more than a day at the beach with his family, backyard barbeques and lots of hugs and laughter. Papa was, and continues to be, a model of selflessness, decency and kindness. He will be missed terribly but cherished forever.

Mickey’s family would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the amazingly giving and compassionate heath care professionals at Wingate Reading who showed him love and kindness throughout his residency, and ensured that he died with dignity and respect. Our family is deeply indebted to you all.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to New England Donor Services (www.neds.org 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451) in remembrance of Brendan Woodworth whose family showed Papa great kindness and helped look after him in his last few years.

A Mass will be held at a later time and date to be announced. Please send the family a card, drop a card at the funeral home for the Higgins family or send a message of condolence on the Mickey’s webpage. by visiting www.gatelyfh.com. Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.