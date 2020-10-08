Leo Howard Green, 91

Oct 8, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 9, 2020

MELROSE – Leo Howard Green, 91, of Melrose, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.

Leo was born in Somerville on July 29, 1929.

He owned and operated the Winthrop Beauty Salon for over 40 years. He lived for his children and grandchildren, spending as much time with them as he could. He loved baseball and watching his son, Michael, play and coach his grandson, Brady, to a college scholarship for baseball; and attending many productions in theater watching his grandson, Carter, perform. He also enjoyed relaxing with a cup of coffee at Lake Quannapowitt.

Leo is survived by his three children, Heather, Michelle and Michael; daughter-in-law, Lori; two most adored grandchildren, Carter and Brady; his sister, Harriet O’Leary; and nieces and nephews, especially his nieces Janet (Jeff) and Gretchen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel L. and Alexander Green Sr.; his sisters Blanche, May, Janet, Viola and Myrtle; his brothers Llewellyn (Lou), Alexander (Sandy) and Wallace; and his most beloved grandson, John Lloyd Povilaitis.

A private family service is being held. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com.