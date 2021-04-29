Lillian Galante

Enjoyed traveling, dancing and being with her family

Published April 30, 2021

MELROSE — Lillian Galante, a longtime resident of Melrose and Stoneham passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 1, 1933 in Boston and grew up in the North End.

Lillian was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In her early years she worked retail at Filene’s in Boston. Married for 59 years, she enjoyed raising her children and was proud to be a school crossing guard for the City of Melrose at the intersection of Swains Pond Avenue for 30 years. Lillian also enjoyed traveling, dancing, cooking, exercising, and being with her family. She had very fond memories of special times including a trip to Disney Land in California with her husband and children and many summer vacations with everyone, especially her grandchildren, at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

Lillian was a former member of Incarnation and St. Mary’s churches in Melrose and Sacred Heart Church in the North End.

Daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Gilardi) Bono. Dear sister of Jennie Butera of Stoneham; Vincent Bono of Lynnfield; Anthony, Michael and Louis Bono of Saugus; Joseph Bono of New York; and the late Anna Federico, Josephine Conte, Marie Piscitello, Terry Bono, Paul Bono, and Charles Bono.

Lillian is survived by her loving husband, Ralph J. Galante, daughter Andrea and her husband Mike of Stamford, Connecticut; son Stephen and his wife Wendy of Reading; her grandchildren Amanda Vakos, Marianne Vakos and Michael Vakos, Jr., Derek Galante and Rachel Galante. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 27 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Gately Funeral Home 79 West Foster in Melrose. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary’s of the Annunciation Church 9 Herbert Street, Melrose, with her burial following at Wyoming Cemetery 205 Sylvan Street in Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lillian’s memory to Family & Children’s Agency, 9 Mott Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850, www.FamilyandChildrensAgency.org; https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=VTdPd9 or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, https://curealz.org/giving/donate/

In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.