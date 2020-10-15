Loretta A. Keohan, 88

MELROSE — Loretta A. (Patula) Keohan, 88, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away at her home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Loretta was born a Coal Miner’s Daughter on Nov. 17, 1931, in Thomas Mills, Pa., to the late Thomas F. and Edna E. (Shick) Patula. She graduated in 1949 from Conemaugh Township High School and worked in the sewing factory with her mother as a young adult.

In 1952, she chose to serve her country as a member of United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1954.

While in the Air Force, she met and married her former husband, Robert F. Keohan. They eventually settled in Melrose, where she raised her family and worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Dolan Jenner Industries and later retired from Malden Hospital. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield.

Loretta never forgot where she came from and was fiercely proud of her Pennsylvania roots. She was also a proud veteran.

Loretta was the mother of Michael Keohan of Melrose, Lisa Mendenhall of Lawrence, Kimberly Keohan and her wife Nancy of Wakefield, and the late Theresa A. Keohan. Sister of Henrietta Pilat of Meyersdale, Pa.,, Thomas E. Patula of Johnstown, Pa., and the late Juniata Patula. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends honored Loretta’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, and a funeral Mass was held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield. Interment was at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose, with military honors presented by the US Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Loretta’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

