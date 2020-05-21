Louisa F. McIver, 103

MELROSE — On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Louisa F. (Bennett) McIver, 103, wife of the late James M. McIver and mother of John Corbin of Melrose and Khadijah Arkil-Bright of Port St. Lucie, Fla. passed away.

Louisa was born on December 6, 1916 in Melrose. She was preceded by the deaths of siblings Estelle Oliver of New York, N.Y., Lauretta Hill of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Oscar Bennet of Boston.

Louisa was employed as a seamstress and a lifelong member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Her passions including sewing clothes for herself, family members and friends, gardening and cooking.

Louisa received great pleasure being with family and doing things for others.

She was baptized at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Melrose and is a life-long member.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren Ashley Corbin, Alex Corbin, Sam Corbin, Yahonna Lamos and Tamieka Lamos and numerous great, great-great, and great-great-great grandchildren. She was preceded by the deaths of her grandchildren Nazadeen Lamos, Tiesha Lamos and great-grandson Jashawn Lamos.

A celebration of Louisa’s life will be held a date in the future.

