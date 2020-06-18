Malcolm H. Allen Jr., 93

Jun 18, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 19, 2020

MELROSE — Malcolm H. “Mal” Allen, Jr., 93, longtime Melrose resident, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Aberjona Nursing Center.

Born on July 13, 1926, in Portland Maine, Mal was one of two children of the late Malcolm H. and Dora E. (Oberg) Allen. Moving to Melrose with his family at the age of 6, Mal was more or less a lifelong resident of Melrose. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1944, where he was the class president and captain of the football and baseball teams. After graduation, Mal attended Harvard with the Navy V12, earning his degree in Engineering. While at Harvard, Mal played on their football and baseball teams as well.

After Harvard, Mal met his future wife on the tennis courts of Melrose. They were married on June 27, 1953, in Gloucester. Together, they spent the rest of their lives in Melrose at their house on Whitman Avenue. Mal was employed for 38 years as an engineer and manager at GE. For the majority of the time, he worked at the aircraft engine instruments group, retiring in 1986.

Family was of utmost importance to Mal. He was always available to encourage and support his children and their families. Mal constantly had projects going, both at home and in Gloucester at the family cottage. He could fix anything, repairing cars in his garage and occasionally even over the phone. In retirement, Mal enjoyed golfing, researching family genealogy, publishing a book on Allen genealogy, and doing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Jean to Sweden, England, Scotland and through the Rocky Mountains. Trips back to Maine were always enjoyable as well.

He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Melrose.

Mal’s warmth, love and kindness will be missed by all who loved him.

Mal was the beloved husband of the late Jean Lillias (Babson) Allen with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Devoted father of Laurie C. Durney and her late husband Thomas of Melrose, Thomas B. Allen and his wife Jo of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and Charlie M. Allen and his wife Ann of Haverhill. Loving brother of the late Phyllis E. Burnett and her late husband Francis. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Allen and her husband Alex Merkler of Manhattan, N.Y., Michael Allen and his wife Jennifer of Hudson, Brittany Allen of Kauai, Hawaii, Brendan Allen and Charlie Allen, Jr. of Haverhill, James Durney and his wife Victoria of Beverly, and Patrick Durney of Melrose. Also survived by his great-grandchildren Bennett, Lily, Adeline, and Thomas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate his life.

Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St, Melrose, MA. 02176, or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123. For online tribute, or to express your condolences visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com