Margaret M. Lucey, 90

Jul 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 3, 2020

MELROSE — Margaret M. Lucey, 90, passed away peacefully at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital on June 28, 2020 surrounded by family.

Margaret was born at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton on January 4, 1930 to the late John T. and Grace (McDermod) Lucey. She was raised in Malden, then moved to the Greenwood section of Wakefield. Margaret graduated in June of 1948 from Cheverus High School in Malden. She attended St. Mary of the Woods College in Indiana, and then pursued a teaching career that she loved. Margaret taught for 50 years at Cheverus school in Malden, Saint Patrick school in Stoneham, and Saint Rose school in Chelsea.

Margaret played an active role in Catholic Ministries. She was involved in the charismatic movement and served on the prayer line of Father Edward McDonough Ministries. She was also a Eucharistic minister at Beth Israel Hospital.

Margaret was the loving sister of Sister Marie Dennis, SP of Washington, D.C. and Patricia Foley and her late husband Alfred of Melrose. Loving sister of the late John Lucey Jr., and his wife Anna, Francis Lucey and his wife Marion and Margaret, Grace Jones and her husband Edward, Dorothea Dillon and her husband Herbert, Bernadette Williams and her husband John. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sisters of Providence, St. Mary of the Woods, Indiana.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster Street Melrose on Thursday, July 2. Guests must wear a mask and are encouraged to greet the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.