Margaret T. Kozlowski, 68

Published June 12, 2020

MELROSE — Margaret T. (Harrigan) Kozlowski, 68, died at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on May 31, 2020.

Margaret was born in Boston, raised in Charlestown, graduated from Charlestown High School and lived there most of her life before moving to Melrose 10 years ago. She worked for many years as a manager in the Boston Public Schools Cafeteria Program. She enjoyed music, reality TV, family get-togethers and spending time at her camp in N.H. But above all she adored her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Margaret was the beloved mother of Charles Kozlowski and his wife Kelli of Melrose. Proud grandmother of Madelaine, Braeden, Sophia, Mia, and Rex. Loving sister of Maureen Sullivan of Bellingham, Kathy Harrigan of Charlestown and Fran Harrigan of Melrose. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret’s name to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 529 Main St #1M17, Boston, MA 02129 or @ www.nami.org.

Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.