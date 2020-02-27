Marilyn J. Hoffman, 83

Feb 27, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 28, 2020

MELROSE — Marilyn J. (Noel) Hoffman, 83, of Melrose, formerly of Malden, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on February 21, 2020.

Marilyn was born in Chelsea on December 22, 1936, to the late David and Evelyn (McKinnon) Noel. She was raised in Chelsea and graduated from Chelsea High School. Marilyn was a homemaker, lived in Malden for over 45 years before moving to Melrose in 2002.

She loved to play cards, Yahtzee, and Scrabble, do puzzles, and enjoyed scratch tickets, playing the lottery and looked forward to her weekly Sunday dinners with her family. She always hoped to win Publishers Clearing House every year, enjoyed her trips to local casinos, and never missed a Red Sox game.

Marilyn was the beloved wife of the late Carl E. Hoffman. Loving mother of Cheryl A. Hoffman and her husband Fred of Malden, Patricia A. Kerner and her husband Elliot of Medford and Carl E. Hoffman and his fiancée Rosie of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Katie Arruda, Melissa Kerner, Jamie Kerner, Amanda Kerner, Paula Armentor, Brenna Hoffman as well as Brian and Steven. Proud great-grandmother of Noah Anthony. Sister of the late George, David and Jackie. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved dogs that passed – Skippy and Cocoa.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Wednesday, February 26, followed by a funeral service at Gately Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27. Interment at Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s name to All Care VNA Hospice,210 Market St. Lynn, MA 01901. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com