Marion Bowe, 92

Published April 30, 2021

NORWOOD — Marion (O’Neil) Bowe, 92, of Norwood passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. She is survived by her cherished nieces Elizabeth LaRosa of Waltham; Susan Kafouse of Walpole; Marie Jones of Phoenix, Arizona; and Janet Willemain of Belchertown; as well as her sister-in-law, Ruth O’Neil, and nineteen grand nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her beloved husband of 18 years, Jeffrey J. Bowe Jr.; her adored brother, Robert O’Neil Jr.; her treasured nephew, Robert D. O’Neil; and her parents, Robert O’Neil Sr. and Mary E. (Gilhooley) O’Neil.

Marion was born on October 25, 1928 in Milford, New Hampshire to Robert and Mary. She attended Norwood High School, graduating as a member of the Class of 1946. She enrolled at Massachusetts College of Art that fall, where she earned her bachelor’ degree. She later earned her master’s degree from then Boston State. Marion was a dedicated art teacher in the Walpole school system for over 30 years. Her passion for art coupled with her innovative teaching style has inspired hundreds of students throughout her teaching career.

Marion was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society, an international organization for key women educators. After she retired she taught religious education at St. Catherine’s Church in Norwood where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. She travelled to Europe several times with her church group. An avid reader, Marion also loved beagles and spending time at her New Hampshire cottage on Lake Baboosic, where she enjoyed many outdoor activities, including boating and waterskiing. During her summers on the lake she taught her five nieces and nephews to water ski and they all spent many idyllic days filled with love and laughter.

Marion and Jeff married on August 16, 2002 at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Norwood, reconnecting many years after her brother first introduced them in 1946. Together, the two traveled extensively, including a trip to the Grand Canyon, the Panama Canal, many cruises and tours of Ireland, France, and Russia. Between trips, Marion and Jeff regularly attended Sunday Mass at Incarnation Church in Melrose, met for dinner with family and friends, and participated in Eire Society meetings where they celebrated their Irish roots.

Marion will be remembered as a doting aunt and loving spouse who was generous, kind, and very much loved.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral mass at the Church of the Incarnation, 429 Upham St., Melrose celebrated on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Hudson, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your favorite arts organization. For online tribute, or to express your condolences, visit: RobinsonFuneralHome.com