Mark F. Letch, 57

Aug 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published August 14, 2020

CANTON — Mark F. Letch, 57, died suddenly at his home in Canton on August 1, 2020.

Mark was born in Somerville, raised in Melrose and graduated from Pope John High School in Everett where he was on the hockey team. He lived most of his life in Melrose and the past few years in Canton.

Mark worked as a produce manager for Shaw’s and Star Market for over 40 years. Mr. Letch grew up close to Mount Hood Golf Course and was an avid golfer over the years.

Mark was the beloved son of Richard and Joanne (Kennedy) Letch of Melrose. Loving brother of Judith D’Alessio and her husband Charles of Reading, Richard A. Letch Jr. and his wife Karen of East Boston, Paul Letch and his wife Lisa of Lynn, Kevin Letch and his wife Susan of Florida and Debra Grasso and her husband Rich of Danvers. Caring uncle of Matthew and Kara D’Alessio and Stephanie Letch.

Due to COVID-19 visitation is private. The family has arranged for a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church in Melrose with a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com