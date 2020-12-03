Mary Ann Kelley, 79

Dec 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published December 4, 2020

MELROSE — Mary Ann (Sullivan) Kelley, 79, of Melrose, passed away at her home on Nov. 27, 2020.

Mary was born and raised in Everett, a graduate of St. Rose High School, Class of 1958, and went on to attend North Shore Community College and Boston College. She resided in Everett until 1968 and lived in Melrose for the past 52 years.

Mary worked for Avco Research Labs, New England Telephone and Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates for many years before her retirement. She volunteered for the Walk for Hunger, United Farm Workers, EMRC (Eastern Middlesex Retarded Citizens), Feed the Hungry (Paulist Center/Pine Street Inn), Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Right of Life Alliance, Youville Hospital, and was a St. Patrick’s Church CCD Teacher, Eucharistic Minister and part of the Pastoral Visitation Ministry.

Mary was the loving mother of Kevin P. Kelley of Melrose, Lisa M. O’Neill of Stoneham, Susan E. McGovern and her husband John of Braintree and Brian M. Kelley of Melrose. Devoted daughter of the late Adrian and Adelaide (Moynihan) Sullivan. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Heather, Evan, Kevin, Mick and Tom. Caring sister of Theresa Troy and her husband Jack of Stoneham, Margaret Creed and her husband Dan of Virginia, and the late Pauline Hattabaugh and her husband Joe of Wakefield and the late Jack Sullivan and his wife Beranice of Everett. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arrangements were in the care of the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA 02180. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.