Mary L. DeFazio, 94

Published December 11, 2020

MELROSE — Mary L. (Petto) DeFazio, 94, of Melrose, passed away Dec. 3, 2020.

Mary was born in Malden on Aug. 30, 1926, to the late Nicholas and Josephine (Foglia) Petto. She was raised in Malden, attended Malden schools and moved to Melrose in 1955.

Mrs. DeFazio worked at Converse Rubber in Malden, at Automatic Radio and then at Armatron in Melrose for seven years. A 45-year resident of Melrose, Mary enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and loved to go to bingo. Above all, Mary loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the beloved wife of the late Louis J. DeFazio. Devoted mother of Cynthia Sartori and her loving companion Jeff of Melrose; Frank DeFazio and his wife Christine of Melrose; and Richard DeFazio and his wife Rosario of R.I. Caring sister of the late Nicholas Petto, Michael Petto and Ida Mauriello. Cherished grandmother of Robert Sartori and his wife Cheryl, Cheryl Hurley and her husband Scott, Mary DeFazio, Victoria DeFazio, Joseph DeFazio and Carla Thilet. Proud great-grandmother of Katelyn, Matthew, Jacklyn, Zackary, Cameron and Addison Sartori, Patrick and Gavin Hurley and Kylee Corneau. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to COVID-19, visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary's Church, Herbert Street, Melrose. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.