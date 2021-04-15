Michael J. Phair, 75

Apr 15, 2021

Published April 16, 2021

MELROSE — Michael J. Phair, of Melrose, died on April 7, 2021 at the age of 75. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Hunt) Phair of Melrose; and the loving father of Erin K. Phair and Melissa J. Phair, both of Melrose. Brother-in-law of Barbara Hunt; David Hunt; John and Jennifer Hunt; Susan Hunt; the late William Hunt and the late Patricia Finneran. He is also survived by ten nieces and nephews.

Michael was born in Lynn, MA on March 28, 1946 to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Bazer) Phair. He was raised in Revere and attended Revere public schools until grade 8, and went on to attend the Newman School for Boys in Boston, graduating in 1963. Michael also served honorably in the US Marine Corps Reserves for several years. In 1969, Michael married his wife Kathleen in Revere. They soon moved to Melrose where they raised their family. Michael was a retired Lieutenant in the Massachusetts State Police with over thirty years of service.

The burial will be held privately. Contributions may be made in Michael’s Memory to Boys Town Nebraska, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010, or to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Messages of condolence to Michael’s family may be sent to phairfamily46@gmail.com.