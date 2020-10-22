Mildred V. Tobey, 85

DANVERS — Mildred V. “Dolly” (Christianson) Tobey passed away at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on October 14, 2020. She was 85 years of age.

Dolly was born in Somerville on November 28, 1934. She was raised in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School. She lived in Cambridge for 24 years, Malden for several years and in Melrose since 1960.

Dolly was a longtime member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church where she was involved in the Social Committee, with her guiding hand in preparing large crowd recipes for much enjoyed events like the Oktoberfest, and Festival of Trees with Chicken Pot Pie. She lovingly enjoyed decorating the church for Easter and Christmas, as a member of the decorating committee. She was a member of the Women’s Guild, and enjoyed monthly meetings and events.

Cherished memories traveling with her dear husband in their camper to Race Point, Cape Cod, Nova Scotia and Maine. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends in the White Mountains of New Hampshire H, camping, fishing (the family record holder) and watching wildlife. Dolly enjoyed her Swedish heritage, sharing and passing along favorite recipes by her Grandmother “Tillie” from Washington, ME who she spent summers with.

Dolly was the beloved wife of 64 years to Richard V. Tobey. Loving mother of Susan Herook and her husband Gerard of Melrose, Richard V. Tobey Jr. and his wife Carmela of Wakefield and William P. Tobey of Lowell. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Christopher, Andrew, Matthew and Julia. Loving daughter of the late Mildred (Walsh) Christianson, and Loftus Christianson. Caring sister of the late Lawrence and Robert Christianson.

Also survived by several nieces, nephews and beloved cousins in Maine and MA.

Visitation and condolences will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St. Wakefield on Tuesday, October 20, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mildred Tobey’s name to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 Grove St. Wakefield, MA 01880. Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com