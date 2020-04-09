Nancy G. Bosen, 69

Apr 9, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 10, 2020

MELROSE — Nancy G. (O’Leary) Bosen, 69, a lifelong resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020.

Nancy was born on September 10, 1950, one of three children of the late Francis J. O’Leary and Barbara (Hussey) O’Leary. Born and raised in Melrose, Nancy was a graduate of Melrose High School, Class of 1968, and from Northeastern University. Nancy worked for over 40 years as an x-ray technologist at Brigham & Women’s Hospital. A lifelong and proud Melrosian, Nancy loved Melrose and the comforts of her home on Lovell Road.

Nancy was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Melrose where she served selflessly on the Altar Guild for over 30 years. A loyal and sincere friend to many, Nancy maintained friendships from Melrose High and cherished long-term connections from her working career at Brigham & Women’s.

She enjoyed going out to breakfast and enjoyed the serenity of kayaking around Massachusetts with her friends. She also had a lifelong appreciation for Pemaquid Point in Maine. For many years and spanning several family generations, Nancy found joy in returning for weekends spent in the scenic beauty of coastal Maine.

Nancy was a thoughtful person who quietly cared for others. She took special care in sending cards to mark every occasion, big or small. She will be forever remembered as a loyal friend, caring sister, and thoughtful mother.

Devoted and cherished mother of Lindsay Guaraldi and her husband Rick, and Kyle Bosen. Proud grandmother of Grace Guaraldi. Loving sister of Donald O’Leary and his wife Monica, and Joyce Bruno and her husband Ron. Also survived by two nieces and two nephews.

In accordance with current public health regulations, a service to honor Nancy’s life will be private. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be announced in the future. Gifts to honor Nancy may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/ or Brigham & Women’s COVID-19 Response Fund at https://giving.brighamandwomens.org/covid-19. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com