Nancy Montgomery, 74

Feb 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 14, 2020

MELROSE — Nancy Ruth Montgomery, 74, of Melrose passed away peacefully at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on February 3, 2020.

Nancy was born in Woburn and lived in Melrose her entire life. She worked 30 years for the New England Telephone Company in Boston before her retirement.

Nancy had many interests including Bingo with her favorite friends, knitting, sailing, reading, but mostly loved talking about her nieces, nephew and great- nieces and nephews.

Nancy was the daughter of the late William and Emily Montgomery, sister of William Montgomery Jr. and his late wife Fumiko of Meredith N.H., Linda (Slavin) Stevenson and her husband Kent of Melrose, Audrey (Slavin) Petkewich and husband James of Saugus, many nieces and the late nephew Justin Petkewich, and many great-nephews and nieces from Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, Melrose from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 14. Funeral services will be at Gately Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.