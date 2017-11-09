Nancy T. Regan, 82

Nov 9, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 10, 2017 edition

NORTH ANDOVER — Nancy T. (O’Hara) Regan, 82, a resident of North Andover and formerly longtime resident of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at Lawrence General Hospital on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Nancy was born in Cambridge, one of four children of the late Melania (Ford) and Francis J. O’Hara. She was raised in Belmont where she graduated from Belmont High School. Nancy matriculated to Boston College where she received her BA and was a proud member of the first graduating class that included women in the School of Education. Married to Francis A. Regan on October 11, 1958, they lived in Reading for several years before moving to Wakefield to raise a family of six children.

A family woman first and foremost, Nancy was a dedicated mother. She was always very involved with her children’s lives as a member of the Greenwood PTO, CCD teacher, volunteer for the Scouts, and supported all their sports teams.

Nancy was also a woman with deep faith. She was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish for over 45 years and kept her faith close to her heart. In her free time, she loved cooking, gardening, and shopping, hopefully for a bargain. Nancy loved summertime spent on Newfound Lake in New Hampshire for over 30 years. She also had a fondness for the beaches of Cape Cod and Duxbury where family vacations were held for many years.

Nancy was a loving, sociable woman who treated everyone with fairness and respect. Affable and warm, Nancy had the ability to maintain many longtime friendships from throughout her life.

Above all, Nancy’s proudest achievement was her family. She served as a great source of knowledge, support and guidance for each of her children, and grandchildren. The family values, strength of character and unconditional kindness that she instilled in her family will continue on as her legacy. She will be missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Nancy was the beloved wife of Francis A. Regan with whom she shared nearly 60 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Paul Regan of Bristol, New Hampshire, Jack Regan and his wife Sue of North Reading, Tom Regan and his wife Heather of Brookfield, Bob Regan and his wife Christine of Wilmington, Kathy Jackson and her husband Brian of Commerce City, Colorado, and Dan Regan and his wife Mary of Plaistow, New Hampshire. Dear sister of Margaret Delaney of Fairfax, Virginia, and the late Frank O’Hara, Jr., and Polly Harris. Loving “Shana” to Jared, Sam, Mary, Meg, Alison, Nathan, Sarah, Rebecca, Andrew, Kathryn, Abigail, Brady, and Jeremiah.

Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Nancy during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Thursday, November 9 from 4-8 p.m., and again on Friday at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. Gifts in Nancy’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., #2, Norwood, MA 02062. For directions or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com