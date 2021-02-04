Pamela J. Wood, 61

Feb 4, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 5, 2021

WAKEFIELD — Pamela J. “Pam” Wood, 61, of Wakefield, tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Born in Malden on August 17, 1959, Pam is the oldest daughter of six children of Carol M. (Kilgallon) and Edwin L. Wood, Sr. She graduated from Malden High School in 1977, received her bachelor of science degree in Education from Salem State University in 1981 and her master of science degree in Speech & Language Pathology from Northeastern University in 1985.

For more than 30 years, Pam worked in the Malden, Lynnfield and Wakefield Public Schools, most recently at the Greenwood School in Wakefield since 2006. Her work was her passion and she devoted much of her life to helping children.

Pam was dedicated to taking care of her son, Timothy. She was energetic and loved spending time with family and friends. She fostered cats for PAWS of Wakefield, practiced yoga, worked out at the gym, enjoyed walking Lake Quannapowitt and looked forward to Wakefield’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Family gatherings always had Pam’s best gluten free/dairy free meals and desserts. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, kindness and love of others.

Pam is the beloved daughter of Edwin L. Wood, Sr. and Carol M. Wood, adoring mother of Timothy Martin, loving sister of the late Edwin L. Wood, Jr. formerly of Malden, Robert Wood of Malden, Lauren Nardone and her husband Joseph of New Hampshire, Donna Wood of Wakefield and Kerrin Wood. She is the cherished aunt of Shannon Wood, Bradley and Caitlin Applin and Samantha, Jacob and Jackson Nardone.

Out of respect and concern for public health, Pam’s services are private. If you wish to watch the funeral, it will be live streamed. Please click on the link on Friday, Feb. 5 at 10am: https://my.gather.app/remember/pamela-wood

A celebration of life will be held when all may gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the following: Asperger Syndrome/Autism Network (AANE) at www.aane.org or if you prefer to donate by check, please mail to: AANE / 51 Water Street, Suite 206, Watertown, MA 02472. Wakefield Educational Foundation (WEF): www.wef01880.org/donate. If you wish, please add “in memory of Pamela Wood” under the Additional Information option. If you prefer to donate by check, WEF’s mailing address is as follows: Wakefield Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1752, Wakefield, MA 01880.

