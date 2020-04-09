Patrick J. Geehan, 80

Apr 9, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 10, 2020

MELROSE — Patrick J. Geehan, 80, a resident of Melrose, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Pat was born in Chelsea on March 16, 1940 to John and Monica (Halley) Geehan. He was raised in Melrose and attended school at St. Mary’s Grammar School and later graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in 1958.

Pat was the loving brother of Mary A. Wagner of Melrose, Shelia M. Geehan of Reading, Eileen A. Geehan of Melrose, Bridget M. Geehan of Melrose, Margaret H. Geehan of Fla., Alice P. Hall of Revere, James P. Geehan of N.H., Monica E. Marcotte of N.H., the late Kathleen M. Geehan, the late Pauline M. Geehan, and the late John J. Geehan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was a kind and generous person.

Memorial services will be planned for a future date, when his family and friends will be able to gather to remember and celebrate Pat’s life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.