Paul A. Blake, 69

Jan 14, 2021

Published January 15, 2021

MELROSE — Paul Arthur Blake, 69, died at his Newburyport home after a long battle with lung disease on Jan. 7, 2021.

Paul was born on Jan. 10, 1951, in Melrose, the son of the late Kenneth and Claire (Goggin) Blake.

Paul was the beloved father of Ryan J. Blake and his wife Megan of Providence. Former husband of Karen (Harvey) Teeley. Loving grandfather of Jackson and Landon. Cherished brother of Bonnie Rollins and her husband Peter of Hamilton, Scott Blake and his wife Mary of Stoneham, and Diane Burke and her husband James of Eastham. Caring uncle of Joshua Rollins and his wife Jacqueline, Jacqueline Heath and her husband Matthew, Jonathan Blake, Jennifer Szymanski and her husband Kyle, Kerry Brooks and her husband John. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

Paul grew up in Melrose, graduating from Melrose High School and Northeastern University. He was an avid hockey player, his second love, at both schools. Paul was a very cherished sales administrator and account executive in the insurance software industry. He spent many summer weeks with his extended family at his favorite beach in Ocean Park, Maine.

His first love was golf, not just the game but more important the friends he made on the course. He was a longtime member at the Ould Newbury Golf Club in Newbury. He was a club champion, and his love of the game was strong, only superseded by his love for his fellow members.

Out of respect for public health, services to honor Paul’s life will be held privately. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

If you wish, contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to The Ould Newbury Golf Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 389, Newburyport, MA 01951. To offer your condolences and support, please visit Paul’s online tribute at RobinsonFuneralHome.com