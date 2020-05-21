Paul Dotoli, 63

May 21, 2020

Published May 22, 2020

MALDEN — Paul Dotoli, 63, of Malden, died suddenly on Monday, May 11, 2020 in his home after a long battle with multiple medical conditions.

Paul was born on November 28, 1956 and was the son of Arlene Dotoli and the late Arthur Dotoli. Paul grew up in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School in 1973 before moving on to serve in the United States Army from 1974 to 1977. Paul then made his career as a licensed HVAC technician, most recently employed for many years at the VA Hospital in Jamaica Plain.

Paul was predeceased by his loving wife of 24 years, Beverly (Abriel) Dotoli (1957-1999), his father, Arthur Dotoli, sister Cheryl Dotoli Brown, and niece Melissa Brown LaCarbonara. He is survived by mother, Arlene Dotoli, brothers and sister-in-law Michael and Gail Dotoli of Manchester, N.H., and Christopher Dotoli of Revere. He is also survived by son and son-in-law, Jason Paul Dotoli and Fernando Dotoli Prieto of Malden, daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Thomas Griffin of Saugus, as well as his beloved grandchildren Aiden and Landon Griffin. Paul is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Alexandria Cordiner, Amanda Dotoli, Stephanie Dotoli, Ralph Caracciolo, and Kristen Caracciolo-Lessard. Paul was also close to his cousin James Forbes of Tewksbury and best friend David Johnson, of Malden.

Paul was born into this world tough as nails. He was fearless, unapologetic, and never backed down. He spoke a raw truth and had a language of his own. He spoke his mind and never held back. For those who knew Paul, they would understand this and respect him for it. He made everyone he came across laugh hard because he would proudly say things that most people would not. Many would say Paul was a complicated guy, people would form their opinions one way or another, but the one thing I think most will remember him for is the way he would fight for his friends and his family. He had a great heart, and as he mellowed in recent years, people really got to see a part of him that we will never forget.

Due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions and social distancing, there will be no viewing for Paul. There may be a private social gathering for family and friends to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation can be made in Paul's honor to the Boston VA hospital to help and support the Boston VA Healthcare system.