MELROSE — Paul F. Lassiter, 79, a 50-year resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Paul was born on Dec. 22, 1940, one of four children of the late Atlas and Jeanette (Day) Lassiter. He was raised in Everett, graduated from Everett High School as a three-sport letterman and enlisted in the US Air Force at the age of 17. Paul faithfully served his country as an Airman, 2nd Class overseas in Turkey. Paul was a melophile who entertained his fellow airmen as a disc jockey spinning jazz and Motown hits.

Paul and Carolyn were high school sweethearts who married in 1963, sharing 57 years of love and devotion. Paul and Carolyn raised their three children in Melrose. They opened their hearts and home over the years hosting foreign exchange students from Liberia and Germany, a foster child and countless METCO students who were mentored by Paul and provided a comfortable place to spend time and enjoy warm meals on many occasions.

Paul was a lineman for Boston Edison Company and later proudly served as a firefighter for the City of Everett for nearly 30 years. Paul was also the Director of METCO in the Melrose Public School System for many years, beginning with its inception, and he was a leading force bringing the program to his community in the 1970s. In his later years, Paul volunteered with Malden District Drug Court.

A lover of warm weather, Paul was happiest partying at neighborhood clambakes, swimming in his backyard pool or relaxing on a beach. For many years, he took pleasure in family vacations to the Dominican Republic or Caribbean cruises with Carolyn.

“Fireman Paul” or “Big P,” as his numerous friends called him, was a cherished member of his family and beloved by his neighbors and all who knew him. He will be deeply and sorely missed, but his memory will serve as an inspiration to his family.

Paul was the beloved husband of Carolyn E. (Kennedy) Lassiter, devoted father of Jennifer Lassiter, Gregory Lassiter and Melissa Williamson and her husband Marvin, all of Melrose, and cherished Papa of Aaron Welch, Jourdan and Sean Lassiter, Noah “Doc” Williamson and Lucas Devine. He was proud of his grandchildren. Paul was the dear brother of Claire Facey of Everett, the late David Lassiter, the late Ethel Clarke and dedicated uncle to several nieces and nephews. Paul is survived by his sister-in-law, Deborah Tilford-Allen, and was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Etta Tilford, and his brother-in-law, Eugene Kennedy Jr. Paul is also survived by his lifelong best friend, Richard Foresteire, and his adored dog Saffron.

Out of regard for safety, Paul’s family will gather privately for services on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Gifts in Paul’s memory may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., #19, Malden, MA 02148 or Everett Firefighters Local 143, P.O. Box 490069, Everett, MA 02149.

