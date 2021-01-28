Paul F. McGee, 71

CAMBRIDGE — Paul F. McGee, 71, loving husband, father, brother, friend and colleague, passed away in the city in which he was born and raised, Cambridge, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

A longtime Melrose resident, Paul was many things to many people. A wartime Navy veteran, highly respected educator, a skilled accountant, a devoted buddy and, above all, a model family man.

He was a lifelong Boston sports fan, an avid reader, and enjoyed sharing experiences with his loved ones. He was boundlessly generous and infinitely caring. He gave everything of himself to the people in his life: his time, attention, insight, warmth and love. He had an infectious laugh and a beaming smile.

Paul served 4 years in the U.S. Navy and went on to complete his B.S. in Accounting and later his M.S. in Finance at Bentley College. He operated a private practice as a certified public accountant and became a professor of accounting at Salem State University, where he did his most rewarding and fulfilling work for over 30 years. His contributions to the school are too numerous to list, and students and faculty alike adored him.

He is remembered fondly by Peggy of Melrose, his wife of 46 years, his daughter Jennifer of Melrose, his son Michael and wife Amanda of Beverly, his sister Elaine and husband Richard of Woburn, as well as their two daughters Meredith and husband Steve of Woburn and Stephanie and husband Tyler of Ware. He loved them all dearly, and they are honored to have had him touch their lives.

A private service will be held for the family at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose, with a celebration of life to be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Arrangements are by the Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com