Paul F. Trainor III, 43

Published November 13, 2020

MELROSE — Paul F. Trainor III, 43, of Melrose, passed away on Nov. 9.

He was the loving son of Margaret and the late Paul Trainor Jr. of Melrose. Caring brother of Meredith Trainor of Melrose, John Trainor of Virginia and Brian Trainor and his wife Allison of Wakefield.

Paul is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Sunday, Nov.15, from 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Way of Kennebec Valley, 121 Commercial St., Augusta, ME 04330. For directions and to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com