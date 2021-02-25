Paul J. McNamara, 80

Feb 25, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 26, 2021

MELROSE — Paul J. McNamara, 80, of Melrose passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19 with his family by his side.

Son of the late John J. and Beatrice (McGrath) McNamara, Paul was born and raised in Somerville.

Paul was a graduate of Somerville High School Class of 1958. He was an avid athlete playing football, baseball, and running track. He married the love of his life Judy on June 18, 1966.

In addition to his wife Judy, Paul is survived by his two children: Lisa Starek and her husband John, and Paul J. McNamara and his wife Leyla, all of Melrose. He is also survived by his siblings Diane McDonnell and Jackie McNamara and many nieces and nephews.

He was the cherished Papa to Matthew, Kylie, Emily, Kelsie and Quinn, all of Melrose.

Known as a man with a strong work ethic, Paul worked for the Belmont Country Club for over 50 years receiving many service awards throughout. His BCC family was a special place that was near and dear to his heart.

Paul enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s games with as much enthusiasm as he did the Super Bowl. He and Judy enjoyed traveling yearly to Aruba for over 25 years with friends John and Ann Caperella and the “Miller Boys” where they made lifetime memories and good friends. He will be fondly remembered as never being without a joke (yet always having to explain that it was a joke). Paul was also a member of the Somerville City Club.

Due to COVID-19, visitation, funeral Mass and cemetery services will be private. The funeral Mass was live-streamed on the Gately Funeral Home Facebook page starting on Wednesday for those wishing to view.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Mass. General Cancer Center. Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home in Melrose. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com