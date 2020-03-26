Paula Gange, 97

Mar 26, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 27, 2020

STONEHAM — Paula (Raso) Gange, 97, a resident of Stoneham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Paula was born in Boston on July 19, 1922, one of two daughters of the late Salvatore and Josephine (Augello) Raso. A Medford girl, Paula was raised in Medford and graduated from Medford High School where she met her future husband, Anthony Gange. She and Anthony married and stayed in Medford to raise a family of three sons.

After Paula and Anthony were married, Paula started working at the family business, A. Gange & Sons Insurance Agency. Paula became an integral member of the team at the well-known insurance agency on Main Street in Medford. Hard working, and genuine, Paula worked with her husband’s family at the agency which was operated by three generations of the Gange family.

An accomplished artist, Paula was blessed with a creative mind and an abundance of artistic skills. She honed her talents every summer while studying at the Rockport Art Colonies, and shared her love of art with her family and friends. She would often include a whimsical drawing in the many loving cards she sent to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren accompanied with a “little something special” inside the envelope. In addition to art, she was an excellent cook who was happiest in her kitchen preparing an unbelievable meal for her family. A generous and gracious hostess, she amazed all with her beautiful and artistic table settings that she crafted herself. In her free time, she also enjoyed spending time on Long Beach in Rockport.

A special woman, Paula was a generous mother, doting grandmother, and proud great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered for her kind heart, selfless nature, and her love and loyalty for family.

Paula was the beloved wife of the late Anthony “Bud” Gange. Devoted mother of Paul Gange and his wife Jean of Reading, Anthony Gange and his wife Annette of Wakefield, and Stephen Gange and his wife Marianne of Ipswich. Dear sister of the late Lillian Caruso and her late husband Robert. Cherished grandmother of Jocelyn Gange and her husband Adilon Santunioni of Reading, Lesley Rand and her husband Justin of Reading, Jennifer Gange and her husband Marc Walsh of Pelham, N.H., Christina Gange of Wakefield, Christopher Gange of Raleigh, N.C., and Michael Gange of Methuen. Loving great-grandmother of Skylar, Charlotte, Julia, Giovanni, Grace and Oliver. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with current public health regulations, a service to honor Paula's life will be private. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.