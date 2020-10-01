Pauline Howard, 97

Oct 1, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 2, 2020

MELROSE — Pauline (Hardiman) Howard, 97, formerly of Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away on Sept. 25, 2020.

She was born in Malden on July 6, 1923, to Martin and Margaret (Moriarty) Hardiman. Predeceased by her beloved husband, James Howard.

They married in 1946 and started their lives in Reading, where Jim was a police officer and Pauline worked for a local builder. They retired young and in 1970 moved into Jim’s parents’ summer home in Melvin Village, N.H. They lovingly restored the property, originally known as the Mountainview Lodge, and quickly adjusted to life in the country. Pauline was a natural business owner with an impressive grasp of finances and attention to detail. So it was no surprise when she converted the old dance hall barn on their property into a very successful antique consignment shop…Trash & Treasure.

She had a keen eye for antiques and took great pride in the treasures she’d collected during her lifetime. They enjoyed life in the village for nearly 20 years before moving to Wolfeboro, where they remained together until Jim’s passing in 2006. Despite the profound loss and grief, she never complained. New Hampshire was her home, so she remained another eight years before finally moving back to Massachusetts to be near her family.

Pauline made friends easily and truly enjoyed talking with strangers and making connections. She was as genuine as she was generous. If you admired something, she’d insist on giving it to you. She and Jim enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida, but she especially enjoyed entertaining and hosting family and friends in her home. Although she never had children, Pauline was one of eight siblings and she was devoted to all of her nieces and nephews. She truly loved having family visit and graciously welcomed all of us into her home, and introducing us to the lake life. On behalf of those you leave behind, thank you for your love and support and all the wonderful memories. We’ll miss you terribly but we’re comforted knowing you’re reunited with your beloved Jim, all your siblings and parents.

Pauline was predeceased by her siblings: Katherine Barstow, Mary Fitzmaurice, Helen Hardiman, Louise Larsen, Edward Hardiman, Ann Wilson and Martin Hardiman. She leaves behind two sisters-in-law: Edward’s wife Marion Hardiman and Martin’s wife Elaine Hardiman; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Service will be private. Pauline will be interred with her late husband, James, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home of Melrose.To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.