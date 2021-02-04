Peter ‘Paul’ Pistorino Jr., 84

Engineer was devoted to his family and faith

MELROSE — Peter “Paul” Pistorino Jr., 94, of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 25, 2021 from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Paul was the devoted husband of Eleanor (Fischer) for 62 years. He was the loving father of Maria Keroack and her husband Myles of Marblehead; Gina Bushey and her husband Dean of Stow; Paula Higgins and her husband Patrick of West Newbury; and Ellen Kelly of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He was the beloved grandfather of Mary Elisabeth, Brittany, and Nicholas Keroack; Lauren and Leah Bushey; Isabella and Eleanor Higgins; and Garrett and Graham Kelly. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was the loving brother of Olympia Caparella, Emma Cote and Yolanda Capone, as well as his brothers Anthony and Leo Pistorino, all of whom predeceased him.

Paul was born and raised in Somerville and was the youngest son of Adelaide and Peter Pistorino. With two brothers serving in World War II, Paul’s service was deferred until the Korean War, where he served in the U.S. Army. Upon his return, he entered Northeastern University, where he received degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. During that time, he met the love of his life, Eleanor. She fondly remembers their weekly Sunday dinner dates at Polcari’s followed by a Bruins game in the Boston Garden. They were a wonderful example of a husband and wife with a true and lasting devotion to one another.

Paul spent the majority of his career at Chas. T. Main, Inc., an engineering firm specializing in hydroelectric power. He received a medal of recognition from the state of New York for his work on the St. Lawrence Seaway and Niagara Power Project. Later in his career, he worked as a consultant at Gillette until his retirement.

Family and faith were most important to Paul, and he was deeply devoted to both. He attended Mass daily and served in several capacities at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in Melrose. In addition to his service there, he was active in numerous organizations, including St. Francis House, St. Vincent de Paul and the Knights of Columbus. He was a recipient of the Archdiocese of Boston’s Bishop Cheverus Award, which was presented to him by Cardinal Sean O’Malley in 2010. His family gave him the greatest joy and he was very proud of his daughters and sons-in-law. He cherished his grandchildren and spent countless hours playing with them, attending their sporting events, and watching his beloved Red Sox with them. Paul also had a passion for photography. He always had a camera on hand. With a gift for telling jokes and making his friends and family laugh, his presence always brightened the room. His smile and positive outlook on life will be sorely missed.

Services will be private, with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled for a future date. The Gately Funeral Home in Melrose is handling the arrangements. To send a message of condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s name to the St. Francis House, Boylston Street Boston (https://stfrancishouse.org/donate) or to www.catholicTV.org at P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471.