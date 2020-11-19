Ralph M. Leavy, 92

Nov 19, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 20, 2020

MELROSE — Ralph M. Leavy, a lifelong resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Bear Hill Nursing Center on Monday, Nov. 9.

Ralph was born on July 29,1928, in Melrose, son of the late Frederick Leavy and Oda (Goodwin) Leavy.

After graduating from Melrose High School, Ralph enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 18 on Sept. 30, 1946. He served his country honorably as a Tech 4 and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater from Jan. 18, 1947, until returning home on Dec. 29, 1947. For his faithful foreign service, he was the recipient of the World War II Victory Medal as well as the Army of Occupation Medal for Japan.

Ralph was one of 13 children in a big family raised on Spear Street in Melrose. Ralph worked as shop steward at Friends Beans, then worked at Loomis Fargo in Boston and retired as a maintenance foreman at Shawmut Bank in Boston.

He enjoyed living in Melrose and was proud to call Melrose home, where he made many friends. Ralph was active in the community as a regular at the Milano Senior Center, VFW Post 2346 in Saugus and the Everett Armory.

Selfless, kind and generous, Ralph was always willing to help and kindly shared his good nature and skills with anyone. He was always a gentleman, held his traditional values close and was well loved by his family and friends.

Above all and throughout his entire life, Ralph was deeply devoted to his family, especially his beloved wife, Angie. He will be deeply missed.

Ralph was the beloved husband of 71 years to Angie (Graffeo) Leavy. Devoted father of the late Susanjo Caira and her surviving husband Brian of Burlington, and the late Michael Leavy. Loving grandfather of Robert Caira and Elise Caira, both of Wakefield. Loving great-grandfather of Gianna and Dante. Dear brother of Fred Leavy, Betty Murphy and Onie Racki; predeceased by nine siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services are private. Interment will be at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose, with military honors from the U.S. Army.