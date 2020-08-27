Ralph T. McCaffrey, 48

Aug 27, 2020 by jkeating624

Published August 28, 2020

BOSTON — Ralph T. McCaffrey, 48, a resident of Boston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Carney Hospital.

Ralph was born in Cambridge on July 15, 1972 and raised in Waltham and Malden. Ralph faced many, many trials and tribulations in life but no matter what challenge he faced he always made his way through them.

In his free time, Ralph always enjoyed watching baseball, going fishing, or reading the newspaper.

To know Ralph was to love him; everyone he met became a lifelong friend. Ralph’s life carried a dark cloud, but that never dimmed his light and his outgoing, funny personality always shined through. Although he faced difficult challenges, he always fought through them and never gave up. Ralph will be deeply missed, but always remembered for his sense of humor, intelligence, and love for family.

Ralph was the cherished son of Ralph M. McCaffrey and the late Teresa J. (Enos) McCaffrey. Loving father of Tayla McCaffrey, Tylah McCaffrey, and the late Brendan Kyle McCaffrey. Caring brother of Christine Paine and Kevin McCaffrey. Grandfather of Jeremiah Guerra. Also survived by his companion Sonija Arroyo, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Ralph’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Sunday, Aug. 23 and again on Monday before leaving in procession to St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St., Melrose for his funeral Mass. Interment is private.

Gifts in Ralph’s memory may be made to the Barbara McInnis House, 780 Albany St., Boston MA 02118 or online: www.bhchp.org/tribute-gifts

For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.