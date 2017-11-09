Richard A. Cormier, 72

Nov 9, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 10, 2017 edition

MELROSE — Richard A. Cormier, 72, of Melrose, formerly of Lynn, passed away on October 31, 2017.

Richard was born in Lynn on July 30, 1945 to Albert and Andrea (Turmenne) Cormier. He was raised in Lynn, and spent most of his life there before moving to Melrose. Richard loved taking walks on Lynn Beach. He had a good heart and was always willing to help others. Richard enjoyed traveling as well, taking trips throughout the East Coast, as well as Alaska and the Caribbean.

He was the husband of the late Ruth (O’Malley) Cormier. Loving companion of Marjorie Jackman of Melrose. Father of Mark Cormier and his wife Cara of Marlborough, Scott Cormier and his girlfriend Zerin of Taunton, and Todd Cormier and his wife Keri of Scarborough, Maine. Grandfather of Emily Anne, Chloe, and Tyler Cormier. Brother of Lou Cormier of Lynn, Robert Cormier and his wife Carolyn of Florida, Donat Cormier of Melrose, Jean Sanford of Amesbury, and predeceased by Edgar Cormier, Raymond Cormier, Arthur Cormier, and Irene Jeromine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held on Friday, November 3, at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A Prayer service was held at the Gately Funeral Home following the visiting hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hallmark Health VNA and Hospice, Inc., 178 Savin St., Suite 300, Malden, MA 02148 or to the American Cancer Society, NCICFUL, PO Box 102454, Atlanta, GA 30368-2454. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.