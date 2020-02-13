Rita I. Cody, 79

Feb 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 14, 2020

RAYMOND, N.H. — Rita I. Cody, 79, of Raymond, N.H., formerly of Melrose, Mass., died on February 4, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab in Wakefield, Mass. She was born on March 27, 1940 in Everett, Mass., the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Margaret M. (Belloise) Cirino.

Rita grew up in Everett and was a resident of Melrose for 35 years before moving to Raymond, N.H. in 2005. She was formerly employed as a bookkeeper for American Reliability Labs in Malden, Mass.

She was the widow of Albert W. Cody Jr., and is survived by three daughters, Ann-Kathryn Franco of Raymond, N.H.; Mary Ellen Gregorio of Melrose; and Jennifer E. Cody of Quartzsite, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother Robert D. Cirino of Hanover, Mass.; four sisters, Mary Monteforte of Pompano Beach, Fla.; Margaret O’Keefe of Tenn.; Ann Marie Bolster of Everett; and Dorothy Costanza of Everett; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, N.H. is handling the arrangements. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.