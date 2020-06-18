Rita L. Sharrio, 88

Jun 18, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 19, 2020

DANVERS — Rita L. (Morella) Sharrio, 88, died at Hathorne Hill in Danvers, on June 12, 2020. Rita was born in East Boston on March 15, 1932 to the late Anthony and Laura (Castagna) Morella. She was raised in East Boston and graduated from Fitton High School.

Rita and her late husband Bill moved to Melrose in 1963 where they were longtime members of St. Mary’s Church and she was a member of the Ladies Sodality. She also volunteered in the Gift Shop at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for over 40 years and was a member of the Sons of Italy in Woburn and Melrose. Rita and Bill and their family enjoyed summers at Moody Beach in Maine for many years.

She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Sharrio. Loving mother of William J. Sharrio Jr. of Marblehead, Anthony J. Sharrio and his wife Donna of Wakefield, Carl M. Sharrio and his wife Leslie of Andover and Rachel A. MacMillan and her husband James of Fryeburg, Maine. Cherished grandmother of Robert and fiancé Anna, Jennifer, Morgan and fiancé Church, Kevin, Jack, Michael, Matthew, Marra and Zemmi. Proud great-grandmother Alivia. Caring sister of Anthony C. Morella and Connie and the late John Morella both of Md., Patricia Morella Judge of Nev. and Madeline Morella of Stoneham. Close and dear friend of Judy Tierno. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation at the Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday morning was private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Melrose, followed by a burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita’s memory to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, Attn: Fund Development, 585 Lebanon St., Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.