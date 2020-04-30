Rita M. Van Kirk, 93

Apr 30, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 1, 2020

MELROSE — Rita M. (Boyle) Van Kirk, 93, died at home with family by her side on April 18, 2020. She was born in South Boston on June 16, 1926 to the late Lawrence and Margaret (Kelly) Boyle.

Rita was raised in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School in 1942. She worked for the New England Telephone Company for many years as well as for Myra A. Lyons Attorney-at-Law. Rita married her late husband, Robert (Van), on April 29, 1967 and spent 52 years together.

Rita and Van spent many happy times with family and friends at their cottage in Maine. She loved knitting, had a beautiful smile and dearly loved her family and friends.

Rita was the beloved wife of 52 years to the late Robert M. Van Kirk. Loving sister of the late Lawrence J. Boyle and his late wife Florence. Loving sister-in-law of Barbara Whitney and her late husband Henry of N.J. Adored aunt of Sharon Rahman, Steve Whitney, Patricia Boyle, Paula Boyle, Michael Boyle and Lawrence Boyle and their families. Rita is also survived by many loving grand nieces and nephews, and her dear friends Myra and Dick Lyons, and Jeanne and Larry Boisseau.

Due to the ongoing public health crisis, funeral services will be delayed and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to “Mommies in Need” which provides free childcare to parents going through a health crisis. Address: Mommies in Need, 2904 Floyd St., Dallas, TX 75204 or to a charity of your choice. To leave a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.