Rita Pesaturo

Dec 17, 2020 by jkeating624

Artist, patron of the arts and cook

Published December 18, 2020

MELROSE — Rita (Sementelli) Pesaturo of Melrose passed peacefully on Dec. 7, 2020.

A graveside service was held at the Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose, on Friday, Dec. 11.

Rita was married to Edio R. Pesaturo of East Boston and loving mother of Paul E. Pesaturo and his wife Terry, Michael S. Pesaturo and his wife Ann, Peter J. Pesaturo and his wife Gina, Janet A. Pesaturo-Zak and her husband Robert, and James A. Pesaturo and his wife Ivette.

Rita was born and raised in Newton by her parents Rocco and Maria (Proia) Sementilli of Italy and was the caring sister of Rocco, Richard, Doris, Albert, Florence, George and Norman.

Rita was loved by her grandchildren Andrea, Jessica, Thomas, Jonathan, Anthony, Lisa, Angela, Rocco, Alison, Steven, Christine, Jessica, Jocelyn and Caitlin and her great-grandchildren Alexandra “Lexi,” Margo, Jack, Colby, Jayda, Maryella, James, Jayna and Liam. She is also survived by a tremendous family of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rita had a great life, having worked for Raytheon Corporation in her younger days and, after raising her family, with Kelly Services.

Rita enjoyed working with people and staying busy. Throughout her life, Rita was an artist and patron of the arts. She took drawing and painting courses most of her life at the Museum of Fine Arts. She was a longtime member at the MFA and a regular visitor to all the major exhibits. In later years, she would paint with her friends at the Milano Senior Center.

Rita was a fabulous cook, as anyone who knew her can attest. The pizzagaina Rita and Edio made together every year at Easter was a recipe they improved over the years to absolute perfection! Her tomato sauce, although an everyday regular meal, was as good as it gets. One of the first things Rita would do when anyone came by the house was offer them something to eat. You could get a great meal any time.

The house and yard were always open, and the neighborhood was almost one of a kind. Rita was part of America’s Greatest Generation, back in the day when everyone knew everyone. Whether you called her Rita, Ma, Auntie Rita or Mrs. Pesaturo, everyone was like family.

It’s a sad day to lose her but a day that is filled with great memories because of Rita. We will miss you.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Museum of Fine Arts MFA Fund in Memory of Rita Pesaturo.