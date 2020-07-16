Robert C. Hong, 96

Published July 17, 2020

MALDEN — Robert C. Hong, 96, longtime Malden resident, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.

Born on May 5, 1924 in Lynn, Robert is one of eight children of the late Chung and Tai Kwai (Ng) Hong. He grew up in Melrose and attended Melrose High School. While in school, Robert was drafted into the United States Army Air Corps during WWII, serving as a sergeant with the 14th Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge, he finished his senior year and graduated from Melrose High School. He furthered his education at Boston University utilizing the GI Bill. He graduated in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. On January 22, 1956, Robert and Meiling were married in Boston and together they settled in Malden to raise a family of three sons.

Robert worked as a research chemist for Duracell Worldwide Technologies for many years and was extremely proud of his work.

A family man to the core, Robert was exceptionally active in the lives of his beloved Meiling and his children. He was proud of his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments. He raised his family with the values of a strong work ethic and positive thinking, the power of being a kind and patient person, and always loving your family unconditionally. He always said the secret to his long life was his loving and caring sons.

Around the house, one might find Robert gardening with Meiling, especially growing varied tomatoes and beans, or tinkering and improvising with a home improvement or repair project. He really enjoyed working with his hands, and in one summer vacation, he rebuilt the engine in his car.

A proud veteran, Robert was a longtime member of the American Legion Boston Chinatown Post# 328. Later in life, he and Meiling enjoyed their travels around the U.S. with his “Flying Tigers” veteran colleagues.

Robert’s love, strength, and kindness will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives.

Robert was the beloved husband of the late Meiling (Wong) Hong with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Devoted father of Gregory Hong of Montclair, Calif., Walter Hong and his wife Alice Chan of Reading, and Austin Hong of Malden. Dear brother of Marie Wong of Melrose, Rolland Hong of Melrose, Mabel Shin of Reading, the late Roddy Chung, Richard C. Hong, Marion Chung Lee, and Ralph Hong. Loving grandfather of David Hong and his wife Maggie, Justin Hong and his wife Katie, Alexander Hong and his wife Elizabeth, Eric Hong, Matthew Hong, and Christina Hong. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services for Robert will be private at this time. He will be interred with Military Honors at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Gifts in Robert’s memory may be made to the American Legion Chinatown Post# 328, 90 Tyler St., Boston, MA 02111. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.