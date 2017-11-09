Robert C. Rice, 89

Nov 9, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 10, 2017 edition

MELROSE — Robert C. Rice, 89, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Bob was born in Medford on December 25, 1927, one of six children of the late John C. Rice and Ellen (O’Brien) Rice. He was raised in Malden where he graduated from Malden High School. A U.S. Army veteran, Bob received a Purple Heart for his service during the Korean War. He was married to Margaret “Peg” King on May 14, 1955 at Sacred Heart’s Church in Malden, and they settled in Melrose to raise a family of five daughters. For over 35 years, Bob was a dedicated employee of New England Telephone Co.

Reserved, genuine and loyal, Bob was an honest, good man. With a young growing family, Bob worked diligently for New England Telephone to provide for his five children. Generous and selfless, Bob was always willing to help his family no matter the task. When his daughters had grown, he willingly helped with many home improvement and painting projects.

In his free time, Bob and his family enjoyed vacations on Long Beach in Rockport. He was an avid reader, enjoyed doing yard work, and had a love for animals, especially his several beloved pets. Bob kept life simple by centering his life around his family and his church. He was a daily communicant at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, and enjoyed many nights out for dinner with wife Peg. Bob leaves a legacy of dedication to family and his faith. He will be lovingly remembered for his steady, reliable presence and his selfless nature.

Bob was the beloved husband of Margaret M. (King) “Peg” Rice with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Devoted father of Susan Buckley and her husband Gary of Andover, Karen Mulvihill and her husband William of Coppell, Texas, Diane Robichaud and her husband William of Salem, New Hampshire, Lori Brosnan and her husband Sean of Andover, and Denise Collins and her husband Sean of Madison, Connecticut. Dear brother of the late Mary T. Rice, John C. Rice and his surviving wife Mary of Melrose, Ellen J. Rice, Joseph A. Rice and his late wife Lucy, and William A. Rice and his surviving wife Arlene of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Katharine Buckley, Brian Buckley, Craig Buckley, Michael Mulvihill, Lauren Mulvihill, Kristen Mulvihill, Taylor Robichaud, Justin Brosnan, Griffin Brosnan, Cameron Brosnan, Brendan Collins, Ryan Collins, and Jillian Collins.

Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Bob’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, November 10 from 4-8 p.m., and again on Saturday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for his funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors presented by the U.S. Army in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Gifts in memory of Bob may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 Grove St., Wakefield MA 01880. For directions or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com