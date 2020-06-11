Robert C. Santosuosso, 86

Jun 11, 2020

Published June 12, 2020

MELROSE — Robert C. Santosuosso, 86, of Melrose, formerly of Malden, passed away at the Chestnut Wood Rehabilitation Center in Saugus on June 6, 2020.

Bob was born and raised in Malden and attended Malden High School. After high school, Bob proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Marines Corps. He resided in Malden for 72 years and the past 14 years in Melrose. Bob worked as a truck driver for Wagman Transportation for many years.

Bob was the beloved husband of Virginia M. (Murrin) Santosuosso for 60 years. Loving father of Robert C. Santosuosso and Ann Penny of Saugus, James W. Santosuosso of Wash., Steven P. Santosuosso and his wife Cheryl of Melrose and Mark V. Santosuosso and Katy Day of Wash. Cherished grandfather of Gina Pimental and her husband Joseph, Lynda Gillis and her husband Joseph, all of Saugus, Stephanie Santosuosso and her fiancé Eric Farr of the North End and Jack Santosuosso of Wash. Great-grandfather of Joseph and Zachary Pimental, both of Saugus. Caring brother of Susan Johnson of Peabody, Philip Santosuosso of Fla. and the late James Santosuosso.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. For obituary and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.