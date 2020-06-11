Robert G. Hughes, 81

Jun 11, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 12, 2020

MELROSE — Robert G. Hughes, 81, lifelong Melrose resident, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Arnold House in Stoneham.

Born in Melrose on August 9, 1938, Bob was one of two children of the late George F. and Mary R. (nee Paterson) Hughes. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1956 and was an avid swimmer at the Melrose YMCA.

Bob worked as an Office Manager at the State Street Bank of Boston for 44 years making many friends during his time there.

Bob loved being around people, and he was exceptionally active in his beloved Melrose. He always helped with community events and was frequently found around town having a nice chat with someone he knew. He stayed active in the Melrose YMCA continuing to develop and maintain his social connections.

Bob had strong faith and was a proud longtime member of the First Congregational Church. He enjoyed ushering on Sunday mornings and getting to know the folks. He would bring the elderly folks to church who could no longer drive themselves, was always available on short notice to help with whatever was needed, and actively supported Bread of Life. He also participated in all the church’s fellowship, outreach, and mission programs.

Bob loved his dear friends and his community. He will be greatly missed.

Bob was the loving brother of the late George F. “Fred” Hughes III. Also survived by his cousin Alexander Singers and his wife Dorothy of Watertown and goddaughter Jean Singers.

Memorial services will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember, and celebrate the life of Bob.

