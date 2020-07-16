Robert J. Brugman

READING — Robert J. Brugman of Reading passed away July 9, 2020 on his morning jog.

Beloved husband of Priscilla A. (Gelinas). Loving father of Joshua T. Brugman and his wife Erica Super of Cambridge and Sarah M. Brugman of Somerville. Caring brother of Joseph Brugman of Nahant and William Brugman of Melrose. Brother-in-law of Allen Gelinas and his wife Sandra of Woburn and Shelley Brugman of Melrose. Also survived by nieces, nephews and friends.

Robert was a deeply kind, gentle, and empathetic man. He was a devoted spouse and father who treasured time with his family. Robert loved reading, running, golf, and the Boston Red Sox. He was a conversationalist with a knack for human connection that spanned generations, cultures, and backgrounds. Robert was a considerate and helping neighbor and enjoyed Saturday morning runs with his running group, “Men in Tights.” He was an employee of Hertz Rental Car and member of the Teamsters Local 25 Union for over 40 years. Robert was elected shop steward, helped countless employees, and led multiple contract negotiations.

Visiting hours were held at Gately Funeral Home 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Wednesday, July 15. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday, July 16. Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For obituary and to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.